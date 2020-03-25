Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > India to go under total lockdown for 21 days from midnight announces PM Modi

India to go under total lockdown for 21 days from midnight announces PM Modi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
India to go under total lockdown for 21 days from midnight announces PM Modi
India to go under total lockdown for 21 days from midnight announces PM Modi
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ishleenk

ishleen kaur RT @TheQuint: #Opinion | "The PM's address to the nation has either been preceded or followed on all the three crucial occasions by panic.… 33 seconds ago

William_nganga1

William Nganga @davidmakali1 India has a larger population of hand to mouth and they are under total lockdown. I know it's harsh b… https://t.co/afIvnMHeSq 43 seconds ago

TheQuint

The Quint #Opinion | "The PM's address to the nation has either been preceded or followed on all the three crucial occasions… https://t.co/G5TJVyZYQN 6 minutes ago

NigerianNewsweb

Nigerian Newsweb COVID-19: "You Can't Go Anywhere" - India Tells Its 1.3 Billion Citizens As Country Goes Under Total Lock-down… https://t.co/a9uzaRQw6I 7 minutes ago

_Carryone

Carryone RT @NationBreaking: INDIAN PRIME Minister Narendra Modi decrees a lockdown of all 1.3 billion people in the country for 21 days due to the… 10 minutes ago

sujoydhar

Sujoy Dhar India under #lockdown as total Coronavirus cases rise to 562 | Indiablooms - First Portal on Digital News Management https://t.co/pO6niDVUMz 11 minutes ago

ntac1974

Nelson Chatman RT @CBCNews: There are 15,000 Canadians stuck in India, which is under total lockdown. Those stuck are saying it's impossible to get to air… 21 minutes ago

Sejal13680797

Sejal My WiFi goes under total lockdown along with India. 21 days with no internet. @airtelindia @VodaFoneIND Please help… https://t.co/OmqwRmQ751 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.