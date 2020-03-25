India to go under total lockdown for 21 days from midnight announces PM Modi now < > Embed Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:53s - Published India to go under total lockdown for 21 days from midnight announces PM Modi 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this ishleen kaur RT @TheQuint: #Opinion | "The PM's address to the nation has either been preceded or followed on all the three crucial occasions by panic.… 33 seconds ago William Nganga @davidmakali1 India has a larger population of hand to mouth and they are under total lockdown. I know it's harsh b… https://t.co/afIvnMHeSq 43 seconds ago The Quint #Opinion | "The PM's address to the nation has either been preceded or followed on all the three crucial occasions… https://t.co/G5TJVyZYQN 6 minutes ago Nigerian Newsweb COVID-19: "You Can't Go Anywhere" - India Tells Its 1.3 Billion Citizens As Country Goes Under Total Lock-down… https://t.co/a9uzaRQw6I 7 minutes ago Carryone RT @NationBreaking: INDIAN PRIME Minister Narendra Modi decrees a lockdown of all 1.3 billion people in the country for 21 days due to the… 10 minutes ago Sujoy Dhar India under #lockdown as total Coronavirus cases rise to 562 | Indiablooms - First Portal on Digital News Management https://t.co/pO6niDVUMz 11 minutes ago Nelson Chatman RT @CBCNews: There are 15,000 Canadians stuck in India, which is under total lockdown. Those stuck are saying it's impossible to get to air… 21 minutes ago Sejal My WiFi goes under total lockdown along with India. 21 days with no internet. @airtelindia @VodaFoneIND Please help… https://t.co/OmqwRmQ751 22 minutes ago