New Zealand PM Ardern Urges People To Keep Contacts To A Bare Minimum

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden Urged New Zealanders to reduce contacts to a bare minimum.

The announcement comes as the country prepares for a one-month lockdown to help fight the coronavirus.

All non-essential services, schools and offices will be shut down to self-isolate their population.

According to Reuters, the number of cases in New Zealand crossed 100 this week.

While the country has one of the fewest infections, it was also one of the quickest to react to the virus.