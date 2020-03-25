Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump says to reopen The United States by Easter

Trump says to reopen The United States by Easter

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Trump says to reopen The United States by Easter

Trump says to reopen The United States by Easter

Donald Trump pressed his case on Tuesday for a re-opening of the U.S. economy.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LadyElenor

LadyElenor RT @whatifisaidit: Do you think that I give fart about the Stock Market?? The MINUTE that Trump says that he plans to reopen the United Sta… 7 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Trump Says To Reopen The United States By Easter: https://t.co/Ua0CdBNgVE #Easter 9 hours ago

mwp_united

Paul Van Ass RT @funder: Trump says he decided Easter would be the date America would reopen, because he thought it was a “beautiful” day. No medical pr… 11 hours ago

sandra_united

ignored... RT @CheriJacobus: Bill Gates says we can’t restart the economy soon and simply “ignore that pile of bodies over in the corner” https://t.co… 11 hours ago

StephenMWulff

Stephen "Stay At Home" Wulff @LiberalCEO I'm filling out the 2020 Census. Where's the box to check that says, "No need to count me, since I'll p… https://t.co/5CbywU3fms 14 hours ago

StephenMWulff

Stephen "Stay At Home" Wulff @scottjshapiro I'm filling out the 2020 Census. Where's the box to check that says, "No need to count me, since I'l… https://t.co/3vwzeKWNAG 14 hours ago

ColeMchichi

Michael Cole Every state is on it's own. tramp has officially ended The United States. Fractured!!! We will now have travel r… https://t.co/ePp4a21HwY 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.