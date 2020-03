MDOT/MTA bus driver tests positive for the coronavirus

DRIVER HAS TESTED POSITIVE FORTHE CORONAVIRUS..

AND THISMORNING THE ━━A SAYS SEVERALBUS ROUTES WILL BE IMPACTED.JUST LAST NIGHT ONE BUS DRIVERTOLD WMA━2 NEWS THAT HIS BUSHAS BEEN OVERCROWDED EVERYDAY..

MAKING IT IMPOSSIBLE FSOCIAL DISTANCING.

WMA━2 NEWSMEGAN KNIGHT IS LIVE AT THEMTA'S EASTERN BUS DIVISION━IN SOUTHEAST BALTIMORE.

MEGANTHAT'S A LOT OF BUSSES PARKBEHIND YOU━ NOT MOVING...HE SAYS THE AMOUNT OFPASSENGERS GETTING ON BOARD ISA BIG CONCERN& THAT THERE ARETOO MANY PEOPLE CROWDING ONTHE BUSES& MAKING ITIMPOSSIBLE TO PRACTICE SOCIALDISTANCING.

THIS BUS DRIVERAGREED TO SPEAK WITH US ON THECONDITION THAT WE CONCEAL HISIDENTITY.

HE SAYS THE DRIVERSDONLIKE GLOVES& AND EVEN THOUGH ASECTION OF EACH BUS HAS BEENCHAINED OFF TO TRY TO KEEPDISTANCE BETWEEN PASSENGERSAND DRIVERS& HE OFTEN SEESPASSENGERS GO OVER THAT CHAINIF THE BUS GETS TOO CROWDED.GOVERNOR HOGAN HAS ORDERED NOGATHERINGS LARGER THAN 10PEOPLE& AND ONLY ESSENTIALPERSONNEL LIKE FIRSTRESPONDERS OR HEALTH CAREPROVIDERS TO USE PUBLICTRANSPORTATION& BUT THISDRIVER SAYS THATHAPPENING ON HIS BUS.

THEPRESIDENT OF THE UNION THATREPRESENTS THE BUS DRIVERSSAYS WHILE HE UNDERSTANDS THEYARE ESSENTIAL EMPLOYEES...SOME OF HIS MEMBERS ARE STILLNERVOUS TO COME TO WORK.Michael McMillan, PresidentBaltimore Local 1300 9:1━9:29At this time the operatorshave been coming to work anddoing their job diligently butwhen you asked me if how theyhave been feeling, theyhavenprotections by theadministration to do their jobsafely WE REACHED OUT TO THEM━━A FOR COMMENT.

THEY SAITHE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF THEDRIVERS AND PASSENGERS ISTOP PRIORITY.

THAT THEY DIIMPLEMENT REAR DOOR BOARDINTO LIMIT CONTACT BETWEENPASSENGERS AND DRIVERS.

ANDTHEY ARE GIVING DRIVERSDISCRETION WHEN IT COMES TOCONTROLLING CROWD SIZES.

THEDRIVER SAYS HEMORE LINES ADDED TO THIN OUTTHE CROWDS& AND BETTERPARTITIONS TO KEEP PASSENGERSAND DRIVERS SEPARATED.

LIVE INNORTHWEST BALTIMORE MK WMA━NEWBREAKING OVERNIGHT.

THE