Empty streets of India under lockdown 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:32s - Published Empty streets of India under lockdown India woke up on Wednesday to a sweeping lockdown of its 1.3 billion people, one of the world's most ambitious efforts to fight the coronavirus, but the order didn't stop crowds of people thronging to stock up at grocery shops and chemists. Gloria Tso reports. 0

