Empty streets of India under lockdown

Empty streets of India under lockdown

Empty streets of India under lockdown

India woke up on Wednesday to a sweeping lockdown of its 1.3 billion people, one of the world&apos;s most ambitious efforts to fight the coronavirus, but the order didn&apos;t stop crowds of people thronging to stock up at grocery shops and chemists.

Gloria Tso reports.

