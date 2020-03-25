PRINCE CHARLES POSITIVE

Breaking news this mornin?

Prince charles, the heir to the british throne, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials close to the prince say the 7?yea?old is showing mild symptoms of covi?19 and is sel?isolating at a royal estate in scotland.

His wife camilla has tested negative.

The palace says charles "has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

We will continue to bring you the latest developments on this breaking