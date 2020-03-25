Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Deal reached on $2 trillion stimulus package

Deal reached on $2 trillion stimulus package

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
Deal reached on $2 trillion stimulus package

Deal reached on $2 trillion stimulus package

BREAKING: The White House, Senate reach a deal on $2 trillion stimulus package amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The full details have not been released, the plan will likely include direct payment to American families and aid to struggling businesses.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

trickmitch1

TRICKTRADES Washington has finally reached a deal on the $2 Trillion coronavirus stimulus package.. The Senate will be voting o… https://t.co/9bigKKAGFG 11 seconds ago

SloanU

Clay Davis RT @bjcxvi: You may have some money coming your way from the federal government. That #StimulusPlan is actually pretty helpful for many Ame… 17 seconds ago

KSIDNews

KSID News The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the $2 trillion bill Wednesday. https://t.co/63zxNJz088 26 seconds ago

KSIDRadio

KSID Radio The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the $2 trillion bill Wednesday. https://t.co/4Yya6t6lEn 26 seconds ago

catsfan88

Scött 🇺🇸 RT @kmbc: Officials at the Downtown Marriott in KCMO had pointed words for lawmakers overnight -- pass the stimulus. Lawmakers reached a… 31 seconds ago

jessecox1953

Jesse Cox RT @RyanAFournier: BREAKING: A $2 trillion economic stimulus deal has been reached between the White House and the Senate. This will be us… 44 seconds ago

helloladywhite1

Francesca “BaiMuDan沉连清” SIM #ytff2021 RT @cnnbrk: The White House and Senate reached a historic $2-trillion stimulus deal to jolt the economy struggling through the coronavirus… 1 minute ago

SonnyBill_ESQ

Sonny-Bill Jones RT @AmakaUbakaTV: BREAKING: The WH & congressional leaders have reached a $2 TRILLION stimulus deal to help Americans -most will get a $120… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.