shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Rain chances back in the forecast EVERYBODY ELSE IS KIND OF IN THESAME BOAT.LET'S TALK ABOUT THAT MOSTACCURATE FORECAST.TODAY IS GOING TO BE ANOTHERGORGEOUS DAY.IF YOU WILL NOTICE SOME CHANGESIN OUR SKIES OF A SUNNY DAYYESTERDAY, CLOUDS WILL BE MOVINGBACK IN.BY THIS AFTERNOON, WE'RE LOOKINGAT PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDYSKIES.BUT TEMPERATURE WILL STILLMANAGE TO CLIMB IN THE UPPER70s.WE GOT A STORM SYSTEM COMINGTHROUGH TOMORROW.THAT WILL BRING A COOL DOWNALONG WITH RAIN CHANCES ANDCHANCE SNOW TO THE HIGHCOUNTRIES.THOSE CLOUDS WILL BE MOVING INON FUTURE CAST.YOU WILL NOT SEE, THE RAIN.WE'RE GOING TO STAY DRY TODAYDESPITE THOSE EXISTING CLOUDS.IT WILL BE MOSTLY CLOUDY AS THATSUN IS SETTING THROUGH THISEVENING.DRY CONDITIONS WITH TEMPERATURESWILL WARM PRETTY QUICKLY.WE'RE STARTING OUT WITHTEMPERATURES IN THE 50s NOW.WE'LL BE BACK IN THE MID-60sBY 10:00 A.M.LOW 70s BY LUNCHTIME.TODAY LOOK FOR A HIGH JUST SHYOF 80 DEGREES.WE'RE UP TO 79 FOR HIGH WITHMOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES HERE THISAFTERNOON.GORGEOUS EVENING TOO WITHTEMPERATURE OF 75 DEGREES BY6:00 P.M.ACROSS THE VALLEY, HIGHTEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 70s.NOTICE THAT AVERAGE IN TOP RIGHTCORNER IS 79.TODAY MOST VALLEY CITIES WILLEND UP RIGHT HERE THE AVERAGEHIGH WITH HIGH OF 77 INGLENDALE, 79 IN GILBERT.YOU'LL REACH THE 70 LAST COUPLEOF DAYS.ACROSS NORTHERN ARIZONA, HIG 51IN FLAGSTAFF.WE COULD SEE THE 80s OUT INTUCSON TODAY.LITTLE LESS CLOUD COVER THERE.I THINK TEMPERATURES WILL BELITTLE WARMER.AS YOU LOOK AT FUTURE CAST WINDSTOO, WE'LL FEEL THOSE STRONGERWINDS ACROSS ARIZONA.BY TOMORROW AFTERNOON, WE'LLFEEL STRONGER BREEZES AND ACROSSTHE STATE.IT'S GOING TO GET BREEZY ANDIT'S GOING TO BE COLDER.THOSE ARE THE TWO BIG IMPACTSWITH THIS UPCOMING STORM.WE HAVE A SLIGHT CHANCE FORRAIN.YOU'LL NOTICE THURSDAY ANDFRIDAY, WINDY IN NORTHERNARIZONA, BREEZY HERE IN THEVALLEY.THIS STORM SYSTEM IS GOING TOLOSE ITS MOISTURE AS IT START TOWORK ITS WAY IN CALIFORNIA.WE'LL SEE SNOW SHOWERS UP NORTHAND THERE'S A SLIGHT CHANCE OFRAIN IN THE VALLEY.OUR RAIN CHANCES ARE PEAKINGJUST 20% TOMORROW, 10% ONFRIDAY.IT'S NOT LIKE WE'LL SEE WHOLELOT OF RAIN.UP NORTH NO SHOWERS, COULDIMPACT THE DRIVE ON FRIDAY.I THINK MAYBE 1 TO 2 INCHES OFSNOW AT BEST IN NORTHERNARIZONA.79 TODAY DOWN TO 69 TOMORROW,66s AGAIN FRIDAY.LOOK AT THE WEEKEND, 70s ANDBY NEXT WEEK E





