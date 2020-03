COVID-19 testing kicks off at fairgrounds

CASES..ASMORE PEOPLE GET TESTED.THE FIRST PATIENTS GOING THROUGHA DRIVETHROUGH TEST SITE AT THE FAIRGROUNDSTUESDAY.EACH PATIENT FILLING OUT ANONLINEQUESTIONAIRE AND SCREENINGPROCESSBEFORE BEING SWABBED BY HEAVILYPROTECTEHEALTH CARE WORKERS... ALL OFTHIS WHILE REMAINING IN THEIRVEHICLE.STATE HEALTH CARE OFFICIALS SAYTHE STATEHAS 71 NEW POSITIVE CORONAVIRUSCASES ASOF TUESDAY."WE EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUEDINCREASES OVER THE NEXT COMINGDAYS AND WEEKS ..

THE LATEST IS A NEW EXECUTIVE ORDER FROM THE GOVERNOR FURTHER RESTRICTING WHERE PEOPLE CAN GATHER AND URGING NO MORE THAN 10 PEOPLE AT ANY ONE PLACE.

TATEREEVES WOULD NOT SAY IF THESTATE ISAPPROACHING A POSSIBLE LOCKDOWN..."I AM NOT GOING TO RULE ANYTHINGOUT WE ARE GOING TO TAKE EVERYSTEP THE HEALTH CARE EXPERTSTELL US TO TAKE."BUT HEALTH EXPERTS SAY THERE AREMORE COVID TESTS AND TESTINGSITES OPENING ACROSS THE STATETHAT WILL CAUSE THE NUMBER OFCASES TO INCREASE.THEY ARE URGING RESIDENTS TODOUBLE DOWN ON SOCIAL DISTANCING...AND THAT APPLIES EVEN DURINGINTIMATE OCCASIONS "WE STILLHAVE PEOPLE CONGREGATING ATFUNERALS ANDWEDDINGS AND GOING TO CHURCH IKNOW OUR FAITH IS IMPORTANT TOUS BUT IT'S FOR OUR NEIGHBORSAND WE LOVE OUR NEIGHBORS WEWILL MAKE SURE WE HONOR THESEBEST PRACTICES."MEANWHILE THE STATE CONTINUESMARSHALLING RESOURCES ANDMEDICAL SUPPLIES AS THE TESTINGPACECONTINUES IN MISSISSIPPI OVERCOMING DAYS AND WEEKS.

APPROXIMATELY 60 DRIVE UPPATIENTSCHECKED OUT TODAY.THAT'S ABOUT HALF THE CAPACITYHERE ASHEALTH CARE OFFICIALS URGEEVERYONE: IF YOU DON'T HAVEPROBLEMS BREATHING ...OR ATEMPERATURE OVER 101...DON'T GETTESTED.THOSE COVID 19 TESTS ARE STILLNEEDED FORTHOSE WHO HAVE MORE SEVERESYMPTOMS. LIVE IN JACKSON SCOTTSIMMONS 16 WAPT NEWS.