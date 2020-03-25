Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Circles drawn outside grocery stores to maintain social distancing

Coronavirus: Circles drawn outside grocery stores to maintain social distancing

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Circles drawn outside grocery stores to maintain social distancing

Coronavirus: Circles drawn outside grocery stores to maintain social distancing

As India goes under lockdown for 21 days, people who were out to buy groceries were seen practicing social distancing by drawing circles on the gorund.

These scenes were witnessed in several parts of the country including Gujarat, Noida and even Karnataka.

Meanwhile, in Jammu policemen made people who were flouting the lockdown call sit on circles as a lesson in social distancing.

Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WePeopleOfIN

We The People of India "I was at first amused and thought those people were being crazy. After some time, I realised that it is a useful i… https://t.co/MWwwuHYmus 9 minutes ago

sandeep8001

sandeep verma RT @thewire_in: "I was at first amused and thought those people were being crazy. After some time, I realised that it is a useful idea as… 27 minutes ago

SoulOfFeelings

Common Voter RT @Nikhaiel: Coronavirus Social Distancing: Circles, Squares Drawn Outside Maharashtra Shops https://t.co/QSAtw65FUS 1 hour ago

thewire_in

The Wire "I was at first amused and thought those people were being crazy. After some time, I realised that it is a useful… https://t.co/Bg8iBiuCpJ 1 hour ago

Nikhaiel

Nikhil Deshmukh Coronavirus Social Distancing: Circles, Squares Drawn Outside Maharashtra Shops https://t.co/QSAtw65FUS 3 hours ago

TimesTiranga

Tiranga times Coronavirus: Circles drawn outside grocery stores to maintain social dis... https://t.co/y93pYYC4SM via @YouTube3 hours ago

nazil_salat

Nazil salat RT @htTweets: #Coronavirus | Circles drawn outside grocery stores to maintain social distancing. Watch the video for more details. #Covid1… 4 hours ago

sakaltimes

Sakal Times #Social_Distancing : Circles, squares drawn outside #Maharashtra shops #coronavirusindia #CoronaInMaharashtra… https://t.co/m0JApX4CY4 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.