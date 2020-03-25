UK woman 'self-isolating' in ZORB BALL leaves shoppers bemused as she rolls around supermarket

Global  

A woman in a zorb ball leaves shoppers in a Morrisons store in Herne Bay, Kent, bemused as she rolls around the supermarket.

The footage filmed on March 23 a man accompanying the woman claiming to be her carer picking up groceries for her.

One member of staff approaches the woman in the zorb ball and politely asks her to leave.

The member of staff accompanied by a security guard then escort the zorb baller out of the shop.




