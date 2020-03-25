A WW2 Hero Aged 98 Is Believed to Be the Oldest Briton to Survive COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:11s - Published A WW2 Hero Aged 98 Is Believed to Be the Oldest Briton to Survive COVID-19 A 98-year-old man in the UK not only survived War World 2 but is now believed to be the oldest person in Britain to survive COVID-19. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

