Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus, over 400 dead in UK from Covid-19 | Oneindia News

AS THE ENTIRE UK BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, THE VIRUS HAS INFECTED THE ROYAL FAMILY.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, PRINCE CHARLES HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS.

A SPOKESPERSON HAS CONFIRMED THAT THE 71-YEAR-OLD IS DISPLAYING MILD SYMPTOMS BUT OTHERWISE REMAINS IN GOOD HEALTH.

CHARLES AND AND HIS WIFE CAMILLA ARE NOW SELF-ISOLATING AT BALMORAL.

BUCKINGHAM PALACE SAID THE QUEEN LAST SAW HER SON ON 12 MARCH.

THE PALACE ADDED THAT THE DUKE OF EDINBURGH WAS NOT PRESENT AT THAT MEETING, AND THAT THE QUEEN WAS NOW FOLLOWING ALL THE APPROPRIATE ADVICE WITH REGARD TO HER WELFARE.