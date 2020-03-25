Ford and UAW join the Covid-19 fight

Global  

Ford Motor Company and the UAW are working with 3M, and GE Healthcare to produce Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PARP), ventilators, and face shields to meet the urgent demand of people facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ford plans on producing more than 100,000 face shields per week with 1,000 facemasks going into testing sometime this week.

The PARPs are made from F-150 cooled seat fans and 3M HEPA air filters, they use portable tool batteries that last 8 hours.

Ford and GE Healthcare are also expanding production on a simplified version of GE’s ventilators.

The blue oval automaker plans on creating more than 100,000 face shields per week to assist medical professionals, factory workers and store clerks.

