Baylor School To Develop Quicker Test for COVID-19

The Hamilton County Commission passed a resolution this morning that would grant one point five million dollars to researchers at the Baylor School to produce a faster testing method for COVID19.

Days.

The hamilton county commission passed a resolution this morning that would grant one point five million dollars to researchers at the baylor school to produce a faster testing method for covid19.

Wdef news 12 now taylor bishop was at the meeting and joins us live with our update.

Mayor jim coppinger says the one point five million dollar grant is reimbursable through the tennessee emergency management agency.

This new testing method would take the wait time for coronavirus results from days to hours.

It would also allow 60 people to be tested per day to begin and possibly go up to testing as many as 300 to 400 people per day.

Tests will be available to medical staff and patients with symptoms first, and then open to the public.

The baylor school science labs will be leased by the county for testing efforts.

The tests results once given would have a turnaround time of about four hours.

Baylor stresses that this is a laboratory protocol process and baylor is not a physical testing site.

Their work focuses ways testing could be improved or expedited in the state of tennessee.

Reporting live in studio, taylor bishop




