Delivery drivers face pandemic without sick pay, insurance, sanitizer

Delivery drivers face pandemic without sick pay, insurance, sanitizer

Delivery drivers face pandemic without sick pay, insurance, sanitizer

In a global coronavirus pandemic, delivery drivers have become as essential as first responders, providing food and other basics for millions of people.

But unlike traditional emergency workers, today’s delivery drivers typically have little or no health insurance, sick pay and many say they lack even the basics needed to stay safe on the job.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

