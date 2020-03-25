Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Wonder Woman 1984' Has Been Postponed Due to COVID-19

'Wonder Woman 1984' Has Been Postponed Due to COVID-19

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
'Wonder Woman 1984' Has Been Postponed Due to COVID-19

'Wonder Woman 1984' Has Been Postponed Due to COVID-19

'Wonder Woman 1984' Has Been Postponed Due to COVID-19 The upcoming DC blockbuster sequel was originally scheduled to hit cinemas on June 5, but Warner Bros.

Has confirmed a new August 14 release date amid the global crisis.

Warner Bros.

Chairman Toby Emmerich Warner Bros.

Chairman Toby Emmerich

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

megaplextheatre

Megaplex Theatres Warner Bros. Pictures has postponed the June 5th release of Wonder Woman 1984. The film has been rescheduled to Aug… https://t.co/946hduvgjg 31 minutes ago

Bazinga_Ent

BAZINGA ENT. RT @Gadgets360: Wonder Woman 1984 has been postponed until August due to the ongoing #coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/qN8PTwDD2P 6 hours ago

LFVCL

LUIZ LESSA RT @JewishNewsUK: The superhero movie - starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot - had been scheduled to arrive on screens in June, but will be p… 6 hours ago

JewishNewsUK

Jewish News The superhero movie - starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot - had been scheduled to arrive on screens in June, but wil… https://t.co/uEdL3qWECp 6 hours ago

KTCityTimes

City Times The highly anticipated sequel to @GalGadot starrer Wonder Woman, @WonderWomanFilm has been pushed to a August relea… https://t.co/BNjhLplGz1 9 hours ago

DiabeticCyborgg

Adam, Diabetic Cyborg #WonderWoman1984 has been #postponed until #August14 https://t.co/J6QOp6VgSY via @voxdotcom #News #WB #WarnerBros… https://t.co/7YdrXd2hZA 9 hours ago

Gadgets360

Gadgets 360 Wonder Woman 1984 has been postponed until August due to the ongoing #coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/qN8PTwDD2P 12 hours ago

HipHopMatrix

🆎➕TÿÇkØ🇧🇸 🐲🐉🦂♏️ RT @WIONews: Amid the ongoing #coronavirus scare and lockdowns all over the world, #WonderWoman1984 has been postponed! https://t.co/0J1D… 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.