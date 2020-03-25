NACS delays opening Aspen Meadow Elementary School by 1 year

Global  

NACS was hopeful some areas would be complete enough to allow a partial opening.
Northwest allen county schools has delayed the opening of aspen meadow elementary school by one year due to missed deadlines by contractors.the board of trustees voted monday to push back the opening, stating the roof, gym, and certain classroom spaces would not be fully complete before the start of the school year.

The elementary school is now scheduled to open in the fall of




