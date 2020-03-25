Global  

One News Page > News Videos > Greg Jennings: Chargers should give Cam Newton a shot

Greg Jennings: Chargers should give Cam Newton a shot

Greg Jennings joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk the future of recently released Cam Newton.

Nick believes the Los Angeles Chargers could be a good fit for Cam, especially to replace Philip Rivers.

Greg agrees, and thinks Cam will be a positive addition wherever he lands.

