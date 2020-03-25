Idris Elba slams conspiracy theory surrounding his coronavirus diagnosis 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:40s - Published Idris Elba slams conspiracy theory surrounding his coronavirus diagnosis Idris Elba has hit back at rumours suggesting he was paid to pretend he had tested positive for the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this