Social distancing at vet hospitals 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:51s - Published Social distancing at vet hospitals Keeping your pets healthy is important, and that’s why veterinarians are considered essential. Still, just like almost everyone else, your pet’s doctor has been forced to change up the way he or she does business. 13 Investigates anchor Tricia Kean shows what’s new. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Social distancing at vet hospitals STILL, JUST LIKE ALMOSTEVERYONE ELSE, YOUR PET'SDOCTOR HAS BEEN FORCED TOCHANGE UP THE WAY THEY DOBUSINESS.13 INVESTIGATES ANCHOR TRICIAKEAN SHOWS WHAT'S NEWPKG 42.24 DR.BRIAN HEWITT: WE DO NOT ALLOWCLIENTS TO CONGREGATE IN THEWAITING ROOM.CHEYENNE WEST ANIMAL HOSPITALIS PRACTICING SOCIALDISTANCING.DOGS, CATS AND OTHER FURRYFRIENDS ARE WELCOME.BUT THEY'RE ASKING HUMANS TOSTAY OUTSIDE.42.43 DR.BRIAN HEWITT: WHEN THEY CALL USTO LET US KNOW THAT THEY AREHERE, ONE OF OUR STAFF MEMBERSWILL COME UP TO THE CAR ANDRETRIEVE THE PET AND BRING THECLIENT, DENISE, TRULYAPPRECIATES.20.40 DENISE: BECAUSE I HAVE MY90-YEAR-OLD MOM LIVING WITH ME.SO I'M VERY VERY CAUTIOUS.PROBABLY MORE CAUTIOUS THANMOST.DENISE BROUGHT IN "PRINCESS,"AFTER SHE STARTED CHEWING ONHER TAIL.SHE SAYS THE HOSPITAL'S NEWPRACTICE IS ACTUALLY REALLYEFFICIENT.21.50 DENISE: WHILE THE DOCTORWAS EXAMINING HER, THE DOCTORCALLED ME ON MY PHONE, TOLD MEEVERYTHING THAT WAS GOING ON...BUTT 22.09 THEN THEY BROUGHTHER BACK OUT AND THE GUY WHOBROUGHT HER OUT EVEN HAD PHOTOSOF EVERYTHING THEY DID.THE HOSPITAL THEN TAKES APAYMENT OVER THE PHONE, SO NOONE EVER HAS TO COME INSIDE.IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCE IFSOMEONE NEEDS TO BRING THEIRPET INSIDE, THE HOSPITAL MAKESTHEY'RE CUTTING BACK ON SOMEROUTINE SERVICES.45.55 DR.BRIAN HEWITT: FOR EXAMPLE SPAYSAND NEUTERS.MOST SPAYS AND NEUTERS ARE NOTURGENT PROCEDURES.SOME OF THE MORE CRITICALSERVICES STILL BEING OFFEREDINCLUDE THE PARVO AND RABIESVACCINE.THE BOTTOM LINE, IF YOUR FURRYFAMILY MEMBER NEEDS SOMETHING,JUST CALL AND ASK.47.17 DR.BRIAN HEWITT: CALL YOURVETERINARIAN AND DISCUSS WHAT'SGOING ON.THEY WILL ADVISE YOU WHETHER ORNOT THEY FEEL IT'S URGENTENOUGH THAT YOU NEED TO COME INOR IF IT'S SOMETHING THAT CANWAIT.THAT WAS TRICIA KEAN REPORTING.AT THIS POINT WE'VE HEARD T





You Might Like

Tweets about this Havilah Tower RT @MayorAdler: Yesterday, @UTAustin shared a new model that shows reducing daily contact between people by 90% could #FlattenTheCurve enou… 4 minutes ago Paul Tanner Photo RT @sathNHS: Staff at our hospitals are showing new ways of working whilst respecting social distancing. Including team meetings in the lov… 5 minutes ago Mathew Beane @ericvhileman @Furan917 @dazzo716 Flu does overwhelm hospitals, some years are very bad. It is not unusual for nurs… https://t.co/Y3PA57vd9M 5 minutes ago DesignaRama RT @BarackObama: These are the burdens our medical heroes already face in NYC. It's only going to get harder across the country. Another re… 6 minutes ago nadia peak capitalism is the news being praise for rich ppl social distancing on their personal islands and guilt trippin… https://t.co/CX7ZRxP1q0 7 minutes ago Dor Hulse Real Conservative, @mufc RT @RajagraUK: @whippeteer2 @Holbornlolz They are getting near each other... ... spreading the disease... ... which grows exponentially...… 9 minutes ago Paul Winters RT @CraigCons: Palestinians reported their first coronavirus cases in the Gaza Strip. Gaza is one of the most densely populated places on… 9 minutes ago Roelant Siekman🌱 @Jeff_Tymer_ How do we feel about Social Distancing in hospitals..?🤔 10 minutes ago