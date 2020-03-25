Global  

Trudeau Says Canadians Who Lost Income To COVID-19 Can Get $2K Per Month

Help is on the way for people who need money during this pandemic.

Justin Trudeau announced a new measure on March 25.

Employment Insurance in Canada is getting an extension with a new benefit for Canadians who have lost their income because of COVID-19.

