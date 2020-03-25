Global  

The Waffle House restaurant is closing 365 locations across the country due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

MelanyDilworth

Melany Dilworth I’ve never been to a Waffle House. Too bad they’re closing down. 3 seconds ago

Turtl3Up

Kris French RT @mikamckinnon: The Waffle House Index is an informal measure of disaster severity. Waffle House has incredible resiliency plans includi… 10 seconds ago

darrenculbreath

Darren Culbreath Why #400++ #Waffle House closures for coronavirus is a bigger deal than you think #SlashGear… https://t.co/VYAev1gyfC 10 seconds ago

DBTayor

D.B. Taylor. To Wu Flu, F.U. Love, Julie Newmar RT @CherylPreheim: . WaffleHouse announced a "Waffle House Index Red." It's closing 1/5 of restaurants. Known for staying open 24/7 even d… 13 seconds ago

CountessDavis

Lisa Countess davis Things just got real: Waffle House closes 365 locations across US https://t.co/OLvwG616KF 23 seconds ago

figlex22

lexa ✰ RT @TheClaireNelson: I can't stop thinking about this. How is Waffle House more prepared for natural disasters than the United States Gover… 32 seconds ago

ayanomaly

❄️ aya ❄️ RT @theepictheymer: For those of y'all who don't know, FEMA uses the Waffle House Index for disasters. This means that they determine how… 34 seconds ago

ketchuponmymilk

Guadalupe Garcia RT @BTYBpod: As of earlier today, 418 Waffle House locations are #WaffleHouseIndexRed. That means they're closed, and as former FEMA admini… 34 seconds ago

