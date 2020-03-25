Coronavirus Update: Jersey Shore Towns Close Boardwalks 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:20s - Published Coronavirus Update: Jersey Shore Towns Close Boardwalks At the Jersey Shore, several towns have closed their boardwalks to the public to help stop the spread of the virus. 0

