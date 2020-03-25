Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Jersey Shore Towns Close Boardwalks

Coronavirus Update: Jersey Shore Towns Close Boardwalks

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Jersey Shore Towns Close Boardwalks

Coronavirus Update: Jersey Shore Towns Close Boardwalks

At the Jersey Shore, several towns have closed their boardwalks to the public to help stop the spread of the virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sgreenberger

Scott Greenberger RT @PewStates: #COVID19 update: The governors of Massachusetts and New Jersey are calling on those with summer homes on the islands of Cape… 6 hours ago

PewStates

Pew States #COVID19 update: The governors of Massachusetts and New Jersey are calling on those with summer homes on the island… https://t.co/xosdnvZYPl 7 hours ago

princesssjpmom

Kimlee RT @CBSNewYork: #Coronavirus update: Jersey Shore leaders say their towns cannot handle the influx of people arriving during the offseason… 2 days ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York #Coronavirus update: Jersey Shore leaders say their towns cannot handle the influx of people arriving during the of… https://t.co/oOOZZCGQq5 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.