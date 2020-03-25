Global  

SpaceX Reportedly Making Hand Sanitizer, Face Shields To Donate During Coronavirus Crisis

SpaceX employees are reportedly making face shields and hand sanitizer to donate during the global coronavirus pandemic.

According to an internal memo obtained by CNBC, Elon Musk’s aerospace company built 75 face shields over the weekend and delivered them to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Katie Johnston reports.

