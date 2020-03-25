New York Sees Some Progress As New Orleans Hit Hard 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published New York Sees Some Progress As New Orleans Hit Hard (Reuters) - New York’s governor on Wednesday said there were tentative signs that restrictions were slowing the spread of the coronavirus in his state, even as the public health crisis deepened in hard-hit New Orleans and other parts of the United States. The rate of hospitalizations in New York state, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, has slowed in recent days, said Governor Andrew Cuomo, with numbers that he called “almost too good to be true. 0

