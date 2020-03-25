Coronavirus Update: NYC Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:31s - Published Coronavirus Update: NYC Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies The coronavirus has claimed the life of one of New York City's most celebrated chefs, Floyd Cardoz. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Oyindamola OniData RT @KemiOlunloyo: #BREAKING I'm back! I'm a Digital freelance Journalist. Went to update my fmr stations website. People fleeing New York t… 39 minutes ago