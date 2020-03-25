Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Johns Hopkins expands telemedicine during spread of COVID-19

Johns Hopkins expands telemedicine during spread of COVID-19

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Johns Hopkins expands telemedicine during spread of COVID-19

Johns Hopkins expands telemedicine during spread of COVID-19

Johns Hopkins is expanding its telemedicine network to provide care for patients at a distance.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hopkins_CIM

Johns Hopkins CIM RT @AbbyIsaacsNews: From routine pediatric advice to oncology or geriatrics, doctors are encouraging patients to use phone, video or the pa… 1 day ago

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News Johns Hopkins expands telemedicine during spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/VlTM9kPzwr 2 days ago

AbbyIsaacsNews

Abby Isaacs WMAR From routine pediatric advice to oncology or geriatrics, doctors are encouraging patients to use phone, video or th… https://t.co/Ws0vCu4Z5I 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.