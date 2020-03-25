Streaming Services

Shot intro due to the corona virus gatherings are now limited to no more than 10 people.

So what does this mean for churches?

In a time of social distancing... churches are now resorting to online streaming of services.

And local pastors say they understand the new changes might be hard for some people..

But they are doing all they can to try and conduct services the safest way possible.

Pkg áááchurch bells natsááá churches are now feeling the impacts of the corona virus.... in a place where millions across the world gather to honor their religion... they will now have to do so online... nathaniel houston, pastor at millers chapel missionary church in macon..

Says some churches are having trouble adapting to the new changes... sot - nathaniel houston pastor - millers chapel missionary church in macon "some of our churches don't have social media skills or the equipment but we work hard to make sure that we stay in contact with our members through facebook through telephone calls staying in touch with them and making sure that whatever needs they have we are able to take care of those needs."

And for those churches who do need help & pastor ken nuss of fairview baptist church in columbus..

Is offering to step in an help those churches in need.

Sot ken nuss pastor - fairview baptist church - "we have offered to do any churches smaller churches that don't have the ability to record their sermons or the warship to bring their pastor into our worship center and record them preaching a message and we can put that on a dvd or thumb drive let them take that and if they need help knowing how to get there on facebook or on their live stream site we could help them with that as well."

Timothy bailey, pastor for a prepared table ministry in columbus... says this pandemic has given people time to reflect on the good times everyone once had with one another.

Sot - timothy bailey pastor "it's giving us more of an appreciation for the times that we did have where we could congregate together.

But i think overall the morality of people should increase.

Their faith in their respected religion should increase.

We are depending on it more and more now."

