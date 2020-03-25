YooHoo to the Rescue Season 3 | Official Trailer | Kids Animation | Cartoon for kids - Netflix Original You are watching "YooHoo to the Rescue" Season 3 official trailer!

We are excited to announce the launch of an all-new 3D animated YooHoo series with Netflix called, YooHoo to the Rescue!

The goal of the show is to educate children on endangered animals while making it fun and inspiring.

YooHoo and his friends, Pammee, Roodee, Chewoo and Lemme, confront threats to nature and wildlife and meet many different endangered animal species.

Every episode will showcase a different skill from each of the seven main protagonists during their adventures.