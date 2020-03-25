Global  

YooHoo to the Rescue Season 3

YooHoo to the Rescue Season 3

YooHoo to the Rescue Season 3

YooHoo to the Rescue Season 3 | Official Trailer | Kids Animation | Cartoon for kids - Netflix Original You are watching "YooHoo to the Rescue" Season 3 official trailer!

We are excited to announce the launch of an all-new 3D animated YooHoo series with Netflix called, YooHoo to the Rescue!

The goal of the show is to educate children on endangered animals while making it fun and inspiring.

YooHoo and his friends, Pammee, Roodee, Chewoo and Lemme, confront threats to nature and wildlife and meet many different endangered animal species.

Every episode will showcase a different skill from each of the seven main protagonists during their adventures.

YooHooFriends

YooHoo & Friends YOOHOO TO THE RESCUE SEASON 3 GIVEAWAY With 25 winners on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter combined, this one of a… https://t.co/BRruhcbHYW 4 hours ago

rockyraccoon31

Tina 🦊🦄🌈🐧 RT @YooHooFriends: Season 3 of YooHoo to the Rescue is now streaming on Netflix! Tune in to see what missions YooHoo and his crew are going… 6 hours ago

auroraworlduk

Aurora World Ltd Season 3 of YooHoo to the Rescue is now streaming in Netflix. Tune in to see all the exciting adventures YooHoo an… https://t.co/jvwbWvrp6I 7 hours ago

YooHooFriends

YooHoo & Friends Season 3 of YooHoo to the Rescue is now streaming on Netflix! Tune in to see what missions YooHoo and his crew are… https://t.co/6AP6oxCtKx 8 hours ago

pazsaz

Pazsaz Entertainment Network https://t.co/AIr5nMHt8b - Earth's Sacred Wonders; Eating History; and YooHoo To The Rescue have television season p… https://t.co/jRipuhDruA 13 hours ago

VODzillaMag

VODzilla.co YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 is now on Netflix UK https://t.co/DDLqHvtdVQ 15 hours ago

DwnTheHobitHole

Sarah Thank you @netflix for putting out new episodes of our toddlers favorite show- Yoohoo To the Rescue- on her birthda… https://t.co/jJTpLjkrdM 21 hours ago

AuroraWorld

Aurora World Inc. In celebration of YooHoo to the Rescue's Season 3 Premiere, take 20% off all YooHoo plush with code: YH2R3… https://t.co/mRgm91E6kX 1 day ago

