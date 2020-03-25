CORONA ZOMBIES movie - Get ready for the Coronavirus zombie pandemic!

CORONA ZOMBIES movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Coming soon from Full Moon Features: a satirical, silly, gory and irreverent vision of a vile virus spiraling out of control, one that causes its victims to become cannibalistic, creepy and contagious Corona Zombies!

CORONA ZOMBIES will have its exclusive premiere on the Full Moon Features channel and app on April 10th, 2020 and will be available on Amazon Prime beginning April 20th.

CORONA ZOMBIES: They're Coming to Wipe You Out!

The first zombie coronavirus movie ever!

A film fit for the COVID-19 pandemic!