Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CORONA ZOMBIES movie - Get ready for the Coronavirus zombie pandemic!

CORONA ZOMBIES movie - Get ready for the Coronavirus zombie pandemic!

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
CORONA ZOMBIES movie - Get ready for the Coronavirus zombie pandemic!

CORONA ZOMBIES movie - Get ready for the Coronavirus zombie pandemic!

CORONA ZOMBIES movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Coming soon from Full Moon Features: a satirical, silly, gory and irreverent vision of a vile virus spiraling out of control, one that causes its victims to become cannibalistic, creepy and contagious Corona Zombies!

CORONA ZOMBIES will have its exclusive premiere on the Full Moon Features channel and app on April 10th, 2020 and will be available on Amazon Prime beginning April 20th.

CORONA ZOMBIES: They're Coming to Wipe You Out!

The first zombie coronavirus movie ever!

A film fit for the COVID-19 pandemic!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.