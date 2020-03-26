Walmart expresses demand for associates

Businesses sit empty -- others are looking to hire people immediately.

Take a look at the view, from above valley river center in eugene -- from our sky 9 drone.

You can see there aren't many parking spots that are filled.

But, not everyone is laying off employees.

Kezi nine news reporter kennedy dendy shows us... how one corporations is connecting the community to jobs...even right here in lane county.

Front: walmart is just one of many places of employment who are increasing their hiring measures, as today demand for work is incredibly strong.

Across oregon, twelve hundred associate positions need to be filled at walmart stores.

Tiffany wilson, director of communications, says the corporation just wants to lend a helping hand.

Phoner:?we hope that we can help provide opportunities for people who are eager to get back to work if they have lost their job?

Temporary or permanent positions are available...and right now?

You have the chance to be hired in just a day.

Phoner:?wee reduced much of the time it takes to bring on new hires.

What was formerly a two week process has been shortened, so we can now hire associates within 24 hours.

The hope...walmart says?

To get families back on their feet during what many would describe as an*unexpected time.

Phoner:?wee hearing every day that layoffs are happening and more and more americans are worried about how to pay their bills, so this situations has left a lot of families with a lot of doubt and uncertainty."

I spoke with people who say they would have never thought they be in the situation they are currently in& but a manager at worksource lane wants to let the county know, that they are*here to help.

Wee looking at all ways we can modify our service delivery so we can meet the current demands.

Wee being quick on our feet and doing our best to serve?

Reporting in eugene kennedy dendy kezi 9