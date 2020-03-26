Global  

GOV. Ducey: "We have time to prepare"

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
GOV. Ducey: 'We have time to prepare'
Ducey not calling for a complete shutdown in Arizona.
GOV. Ducey: "We have time to prepare"

