Missouri COVID Cases Grow (3-25-20)

Local news leader this is "live at five".

>> anchor: the spike in coronavirus cases in missouri while hospital officials say it's insuring closer to us.

As the president continues his daily braving catch that streaming live on our website but we start with the latest in the state.

New numbers reported by the state show missouri with 356 positive cases a jump of more than 100 cases in just 24 hours.

St.

Louis county reporting the most cases with 129.

Kansas city's health department is sitting at 51.

Eight people have died from the virus in the state.

Northwest missouri has had




