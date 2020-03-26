Global  

Police Clear Lakefront Of Stay-At-Home Order Violators

Police Clear Lakefront Of Stay-At-Home Order Violators

Police Clear Lakefront Of Stay-At-Home Order Violators

Police cleared the lakefront after Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Interim Police Supt.

Charlie Beck had a stern warning for people congregating in the warm weather in the coronavirus crisis.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

ATrainAdyAdrian

ADRIAN,ADY,#80 RT @nbcchicago: Chicago Police Enforce ‘Stay-at-Home’ Order, Clear Lakefront Beaches and Trails https://t.co/avss2sbLV7 https://t.co/MjWaQ7… 2 minutes ago

judyag

judy RT @cbschicago: Police Clear Lakefront Hours After Warning About Obeying Stay-At-Home Order https://t.co/OIcD2Bwbch https://t.co/Xdydh7XeBM 11 minutes ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago Police Clear Lakefront Hours After Warning About Obeying Stay-At-Home Order https://t.co/OIcD2Bwbch https://t.co/Xdydh7XeBM 24 minutes ago

videostudio54

Video Studio RT @AudrinaBigos: This is what parts of Chicago’s Lakefront looked like today. Mayor Lightfoot now warning people to “be smart” while goi… 32 minutes ago

nbcchicago

NBC Chicago Chicago Police Enforce ‘Stay-at-Home’ Order, Clear Lakefront Beaches and Trails https://t.co/avss2sbLV7 https://t.co/MjWaQ79QLg 36 minutes ago

AudrinaBigos

Audrina Bigos This is what parts of Chicago’s Lakefront looked like today. Mayor Lightfoot now warning people to “be smart” whi… https://t.co/2QhScwvAux 1 hour ago

