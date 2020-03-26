Banks rely on technology to operate

We talk a lot about essential services during this pandemic, hospitals and first responders come to mind.

There are, though, others.

Banks and financial institutions are open and operating.

They are turning to technology to keep running.

First security bank uses video banking to connect customers with tellers.

You don't even have to get out of your car.

In uncertain times, first security's matt bradley says there's no safer place for your "it's going to be there, and it's fdic insured, so your money is safe.

You do not have to go to a bank, no matter where you bank, and take your money out."

Most banks have mobile apps that will allow you to deposit checks, transfer funds and pay bills.

