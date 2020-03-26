Kartik Aaryan Shares FUNNY Meme REPLACING Akshay Kumar From Phir Hera Pheri Movie

Karitk Aaryan is doling out humour on social media, entertaining his fans through the virtual medium as he stays in quarantine.

After PM Narendra Modi announced 21-day lockdown yesterday, the actor came up with a hilarious meme on it.

Kartik photoshopped his face in a scene from Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ and stated that people want to hear if money will be double in 21 days.