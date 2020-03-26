Global  

Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order in Colorado

Gov.

Jared Polis on Wednesday said he will issue a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 6 a.m.

Thursday through April 11.

Here's what you can and cannot do during this time.

