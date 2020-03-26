Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order in Colorado

Marina Estrada Kokotovic RT @DenverChannel: IMPORTANT: Please don’t call 911 with Q's about the #StayAtHomeOrder issued by @GovofCO today. Several police depts. s… 33 minutes ago

Chelsea Elaine RT @SEExpressNews: Calling it an “extreme measure,” Gov. Jared Polis announced a statewide stay-at-home order that will go into effect at 6… 1 hour ago

Marla Meridith RT @TheAspenTimes: In case your county wasn't already under a "stay at home" order, Gov. Jared Polis has issued statewide stay-at-home ord… 1 hour ago

#JB17 RT @ShannonOgden1: 911 is getting overloaded 2nite in Colo. People confused/ unnerved by the alert they got on their phones notifying them… 2 hours ago

KOA NewsRadio 850 AM & 94.1 FM .@GovofCO Jared Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order. Will go into effect on Thursday, March 26 at 6am MDT.… https://t.co/F5j9jGkazG 2 hours ago