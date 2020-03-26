Stanford Health Expert: Hospitalization Figures, Not Positive Cases, Best Indicator Of COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:17s - Published Stanford Health Expert: Hospitalization Figures, Not Positive Cases, Best Indicator Of COVID-19 Santa Clara County may have seen its largest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases, but one Bay Area doctor said Wednesday the number that gives a better sense of what is happening with the pandemic are the hospitalizations. Maria Medina reports. (3-25-2020) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this