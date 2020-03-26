Global  

Stanford Health Expert: Hospitalization Figures, Not Positive Cases, Best Indicator Of COVID-19

Santa Clara County may have seen its largest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases, but one Bay Area doctor said Wednesday the number that gives a better sense of what is happening with the pandemic are the hospitalizations.

Maria Medina reports.

(3-25-2020)

