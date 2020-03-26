Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cash handouts for self-employed expected

Cash handouts for self-employed expected

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:34s - Published < > Embed
Cash handouts for self-employed expected

Cash handouts for self-employed expected

A coronavirus bail-out for the self-employed is being unveiled by the chancellor after pressure from MPs.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

coolfm

Cool FM RT @newsoncool: UPDATE The chancellor's expected to announce cash handouts as part of new measures to help the self-employed through the #C… 3 minutes ago

newsondowntown

Downtown News UPDATE The chancellor's expected to announce cash handouts as part of new measures to help the self-employed throug… https://t.co/yXYsRohzXM 5 minutes ago

newsoncool

Cool FM News UPDATE The chancellor's expected to announce cash handouts as part of new measures to help the self-employed throug… https://t.co/ohfKyVBQZI 6 minutes ago

Democ2019

Democracy - Watching The Fallout Coronavirus: Cash handouts for self-employed expected as chancellor to reveal new COVID-19 package - Will help the… https://t.co/8YVt21xwZE 10 minutes ago

Watergatesltd

Watergates Coronavirus: Cash handouts for self-employed expected as chancellor to reveal new COVID-19 package… https://t.co/NEQx7xjWO0 14 minutes ago

monkeyhead78

Monkey Head Handouts? OR Financial support? Coronavirus: Cash handouts for self-employed expected as chancellor to reveal new C… https://t.co/ZnxIvk2HHt 18 minutes ago

JaynieJayne1

JaynieJayne Coronavirus: Cash handouts for self-employed expected as chancellor to reveal new COVID-19 package https://t.co/VumZ1hfR7K @adam25869396 26 minutes ago

KulganofCrydee

Kulgan of Crydee Coronavirus: Cash handouts for self-employed expected as chancellor to reveal new COVID-19 package… https://t.co/Lx96yIz83E 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.