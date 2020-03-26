Dave Grohl to entertain fans with 'true short stories' during coronavirus lockdown 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:38s - Published Dave Grohl to entertain fans with 'true short stories' during coronavirus lockdown Dave Grohl has launched a new Instagram page Dave's True Stories and, in his opening post on the account, he revealed that, during the coronavirus lockdown, he plans to share short stories from his life and career, in a bid to make people smile. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this