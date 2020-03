Screenland Theater launches new content service

LATER THIS MORNING THEU-S DEPARTMENT OFLABOR WILL RELEASE THENEWEST NUMBER OFUNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMSFILEDECONOMISTS SAY ITCOULD BE THE LARGESTLAYOFF OF AMERICANWORKERS IN A SHORTPERIOD OF TIME, WITHSOME PREDICTINGMANY AS 1 TO 4 MILLIONUNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMSBEING MADE.C-N-B-C REPORTS THATMANY OF THE CLAIMS WILLCOME FROM FORMER-WORKERS OF THEHOSPTIALITY AND LEISUREINDUSTRIES.THE WALL STREETJOURNAL ALSO REPORTSTHE MOVIE THEATERINDUSTRY IS AT HIGH RISKOF FILING FORBANKRUPTCY.JUST THIS WEEK,LEAWOOD-BASED A-M-CTHEATRES FURLOUGHEDHUNDREDS OFCORPORATE EMPLOYEES.AN A-M-C SPOKESPERSONTOLD 41 ACTION NEWS --SOME EMPLOYEES WILLWORK FEWER HOURS ATREDUCED PAY --OR NOT WORK WITHOUTPAY -- WHILE THECOMPANY'S 1-THOUSANDTHEATERS REMAINCLOSED.WHEN BUSINESSES STARTTO RE-OPEN, IT'S LIKELYMOVIE THEATERS MAYALSO BE ONE OF THE LASTPLACES TO OPEN THEIRDOORS.ADDING ANOTHER BLOWTO THE ALREADYDIFFICULT TIMES.WE'RE LIVE WITH CHARLIEKEEGAN.CHARLIE YOU TALKEDWITH THE SCREENLANDARMOUR THEATER, WHAT'STHEIR PLAN TO WEATHERTHROUGH THIS?SCREENLAND THEATERS ISTURNING FROM THE BIGSCREEN TO THECOMPUTER SCREEN.WITH THE THEATERCLOSED - IT LAUNCHED ASUBSCRIPTION SERVICEONLINE WHERE YOU CANGET ACCESS TO NEW,MOVIE-RELATED CONTENTEVERY DAONCE YOU SIGN UP - YOUGET A LINK TO VIEW THEDIFFERENT CONTENTTHROUGH THIS WEBSITE.IT VAIRES FROM LIVQUESTION AND ANSWERSESSIONS TO SCREENINGSHORT FILMABOUT 150 PEOPLE HAVESIGNED UP - BUT THEOWNER ISN"TEXPECTING THIS TO SAVETHE BUSINESS.HE"S ALREADYFURLOUGHED EMPLOYEES- OVERHEAD COSTS INRENT - LOANS - UTILITIESARE TENS OF THOUSANDSOF DOLLARS A MONTH.THIS IS MORE ABOUTKEEPING SCREENLAND INTHE PUBLICCONVERSATION ANDMAKING A FEW BUCKSALONG THE WAY."Adam Roberts // ScreenlandTheatersSIt"s still not going to bea tonof money but it will be at leastthereis money coming in, even ifit"s alittle bit, some revenue.

Justbecausewe don"t know when we"regoing to be open.ALL OF THIS IS AVAILABLETHROUGH A WEBSITECALLED PATREON - I HAVEA LINK TO IT ON MYTWITTER PAGE - MYHANDLE [email protected] LIVE IN NORTHKANSAS CITY CHARLIEKEEGAN 41 ACTION NEWSTODA