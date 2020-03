Rachel Garceau's On Your Side forecast 3/26/20 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 03:24s - Published Rachel Garceau's On Your Side forecast 3/26/20 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Rachel Garceau's On Your Side forecast 3/26/20 6'S)SUNSHINE FINALLYRETURNS TO THEREGION TODAY,THOUGH WITH ABRISK BREEZE ANDONLY A SLIGHTINCREASE INTEMPERATURES, ITWILL STILL FEELPRETTY CHILLY FORLATE MARCH. A FEWSPOT SNOWSHOWERS COULDPOP UP IN THEMOUNTAINS THISAFTERNOON,THOUGH DRY ANDMOSTLY CLEARCONDITIONS WIN OUTFOR THE MAJORITYOF OUR VIEWINGAREA THROUGHFRIDAY. AFTERTODAY,TEMPERATURESSTART A SLOWWARMING TREND,WITH HIGHS IN THEBOISE AREA INCHINGBACK INTO THE MID50S BY SATURDAY.MORE SHOWERS AREEXPECTED TO ROLLIN ON SUNDAY,THOUGH, AND COULDSTICK AROUND INTOMONDAY, THOUGHTEMPERATURESHOLD STEADY IN THEMID 50S THROUGHTHE RAIN, AND THENSKYROCKET UP NEAR70 IN PARTS OF THEVALLEY BY NEXTWEDNESDAY.IT'S NOW 6:.





