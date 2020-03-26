Global  

Wacky mum cheers her neighbours up by doing daily exercise in dinosaur outfit

A wacky mum has become an online hit after cheering up her neighbours during the coronavirus crisis by taking to the streets in a 7ft DINOSAUR costume.

Gemma Whitton-Dews, aka G-Rex, has been entertaining her local community since being gifted the giant inflatable outfit for Mother&apos;s Day.

The 43-year-old was spotted jogging past houses to entertain children after being inundated with requests from residents living in Banbury, Oxon.

She has also been posting viral videos on Facebook of her dancing in the £59.99 T-Rex costume to help bring a smile to people&apos;s faces during coronavirus lockdown.

