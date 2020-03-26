Fact vs. Fiction: debunking COVID-19 myths

Covid 19 is something we are all learning about together.

But -- there are a lot of rumors out there about the virus.

Whether that's on social media or spread by word of mouth.

We wanted to find out what was truth and what was myth.

We continue to learn things everyday about covid 19 and it's impact.

We know there is a lot of misinformation out there.

We talked to the vigo county health department to help debunk some things we sat down with roni elder from the vigo county health department to help separate fact from ficition when it comes to covid 19.

A big one that we have seen circulating on social media... does wearing a face mask or surgical mask help stop you from getting the coronavirus?

"surgical masks that you see most people wearing the ones that are in waiting rooms and such those are just to protect you if you are sick it is keeping everything inside your mask so if you wear it and you're healthy it's going to protect you from things coming into the mask.

It just keeps everything inside.

/// if you are sick though it does contain everything inside of the mask which one is more affective?

Washing your hands or using hand sanitizer?

"so washing your hands is always the best route to go especially if you're going to be eating washing your hands is best.

If you don't have anything that you can see on your hands visibly -- visible dirt.

Hand sanitizer is fine but if you have anything on your hands it's not going to get it off fully."

I've heard that if you can hold your breath for 10 seconds without it hurting or coughing that shows you don't have the virus.

Is that true?

"that's not really something that we're going by it's if you have any symptoms at all, cough, fever.

Stay home.

Don't try to hold your breath and be like oh i;m good from that.

/// i think because it's a respirtory thing so they think if i hold my breath in then i have a good respitorary situtation going on i'm not coughing so i'm good to go but that's not the criteria you need to be following to see if you have it."

The biggest take aways -- stay inside.

Social distancing is key.

Wash your hands -- frequently.

If you have symptoms call your doctor and isolate yourself!

