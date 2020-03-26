U.S. jobless claims surge to record 3.28 million 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:20s - Published U.S. jobless claims surge to record 3.28 million The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits surged to a record of more than 3 million last week as an economy grounded to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic throws millions out of work. Conway G. Gittens breaks down the numbers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this