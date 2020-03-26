Watch: Donald Trump shares inspiring stories amid battle against coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:57s
US President Donald Trump shared some inspiring stories amid the coronavirus crisis looming in the country and the world.

He narrated the story of a 7 year old who used his entire birthday savings to buy meals for around a dozen senior citizens.

He also spoke of other such inspiring cases and said that everyone needs to come together to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

The death toll in the U.S. rose to 1041 on Wednesday.

Watch the full video for more details.

