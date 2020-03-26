Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Guy Makes Trickshot With Golf Ball to Give "Stay Home" Message

Guy Makes Trickshot With Golf Ball to Give "Stay Home" Message

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Guy Makes Trickshot With Golf Ball to Give 'Stay Home' Message

Guy Makes Trickshot With Golf Ball to Give "Stay Home" Message

This guy hit off a golf ball from the first floor in his house.

The ball rolled down the stairs and through some tubes, knocking down a row of dominos.

It triggered another ball to move forward and join other balls placed on a doormat arranged to spell 'stay home.'

He made that trickshot to urge people to practice self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.