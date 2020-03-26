Buildings across the UK to #LightItBlue for NHS staff

More than 100 buildings across the UK, from the London Eye to Belfast City Hall, will light up blue in a national salute to NHS staff at 8pm on Thursday.

Gary White, the technical director for White Productions, came up with the idea to illuminate major buildings and landmarks in the UK, alongside production manager Chuck Crampton.

He explains people can join the #lightitblue viral initiative by getting creative from inside their homes, and wearing blue, making blue posters to display at their windows, listening to blues music, and anything else they can think of to show support.

In a gesture of thanks to the frontline healthcare heroes, everyone across the nation has also been invited to join a a mass round of applause from their doorsteps, windows and balconies on Thursday at 8pm, to coincide with #lightitblue.