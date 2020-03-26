AJ Pritchard quits Strictly Come Dancing The star - who has appeared as a pro on the BBC Latin and ballroom show since 2016 - has confirmed plans to step away from the programme and focus on presenting jobs with his brother Curtis.

In a statement, his team revealed: In a statement, his team revealed: Both siblings have been open about wanting to work and perform together in the future, and Curtis had joined his brother on his 'AJ Live' tour before the remaining dates were postponed.