Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > AJ Pritchard quits Strictly Come Dancing

AJ Pritchard quits Strictly Come Dancing

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
AJ Pritchard quits Strictly Come Dancing

AJ Pritchard quits Strictly Come Dancing

AJ Pritchard quits Strictly Come Dancing The star - who has appeared as a pro on the BBC Latin and ballroom show since 2016 - has confirmed plans to step away from the programme and focus on presenting jobs with his brother Curtis.

In a statement, his team revealed: In a statement, his team revealed: Both siblings have been open about wanting to work and perform together in the future, and Curtis had joined his brother on his 'AJ Live' tour before the remaining dates were postponed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.